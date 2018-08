When Nate Robinson and filmmaker T.J. Regan told us that State Of Nate was going to let us in on Robinson’s life, they meant it. In the sixth episode, Nate takes hometown friend Isaiah Thomas under his wing to prepare him for his rookie season in the NBA.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.