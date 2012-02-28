State Of Nate (Robinson): Episode 7

When Nate Robinson and filmmaker T.J. Regan told us that State Of Nate was going to let us in on Robinson’s life, they meant it. In the seventh episode, Nate gives us a glimpse at his family as they come visit him in his new city, and also provides some dope footage from way back in the day.
Is Golden State the perfect home for Nate?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I really enjoy the NBA player web series stuff. Jennings has the best, but this is a good second.
good episode.
Love the inside look. Thanks TJ and Nate