State Of Nate (Robinson): Episode 7

When Nate Robinson and filmmaker T.J. Regan told us that State Of Nate was going to let us in on Robinson’s life, they meant it. In the seventh episode, Nate gives us a glimpse at his family as they come visit him in his new city, and also provides some dope footage from way back in the day.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Is Golden State the perfect home for Nate?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.