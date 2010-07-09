Statements From Cavs, Knicks, Nets, Bulls & Clippers On LeBron James’ Decision

You knew that hearts were going to be broken, but you just didn’t know where. After LeBron James chose to move to South Beach, read statements from all the teams that he snubbed. Of course they’re always looking on the bright side of things.

Bulls GM Gar Forman:

“I remain convinced that this organization made the strongest of bids to acquire LeBron James during this free agency period. While we’re disappointed he chose to go to another franchise, our strategy for the future competitiveness of this organization did not begin or end with James, and we feel today’s addition of two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer significantly strengthens our team’s already talented roster. It is our goal to keep exploring every avenue that it may take, whether through trades or free agency, to continue to build this team to compete at a championship level.”

Cavaliers GM Chris Grant:

“We believe in this team, this organization, this community, and what we will do to compete at the highest level. We believe in the new coach and leader we have in Byron Scott, and the world class basketball organization and positive and strong culture we’ve established. Dan Gilbert and our ownership group are firmly committed to reaching our goals and succeeding on the court and in the community, at the highest level.

“Our fans stepped up and showed their support, to a degree unlike anywhere else. We are fortunate to have the support of the best fans in the NBA. That passion and dedication will be rewarded. We will work relentlessly to continue to build a team that will contend. A team that will win championships. We are all competitors and our one goal is to win, that and Dan Gilbert and our ownership team’s commitment and investment in this organization and community are constants that will not change.”

Clippers GM Neil Olshey:

“Our goal remains unchanged. We will continue to be exhaustive and use every available resource to assemble an exciting and successful team. We have a dynamic new head coach who will lead the very talented roster we already have in place. We will use the free agent market to enhance that roster. We expect to compete at a very high level.”

Nets Principal Owner Mikhail Prokhorov:

“We have a vision of a championship team and need to invest wisely and for the long term. Fortunately, we have more than one plan to reach success, and, as I have found in all areas of my business, that is key to achieving it. To Nets fans past, present and future, the goal of making the playoffs this season remains intact and we reiterate our commitment to winning a championship within five years.”

Knicks GM Donnie Walsh:

“We are disappointed that LeBron James did not pick the New York Knicks, but we respect his decision. Today, we signed five-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire, and we will continue to move forward, getting back on track to develop into a championship contending team.”

