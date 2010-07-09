Statements From Cavs, Knicks, Nets, Bulls & Clippers On LeBron James’ Decision

You knew that hearts were going to be broken, but you just didn’t know where. After LeBron James chose to move to South Beach, read statements from all the teams that he snubbed. Of course they’re always looking on the bright side of things.
Bulls GM Gar Forman:
“I remain convinced that this organization made the strongest of bids to acquire LeBron James during this free agency period. While we’re disappointed he chose to go to another franchise, our strategy for the future competitiveness of this organization did not begin or end with James, and we feel today’s addition of two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer significantly strengthens our team’s already talented roster. It is our goal to keep exploring every avenue that it may take, whether through trades or free agency, to continue to build this team to compete at a championship level.”
Cavaliers GM Chris Grant:
“We believe in this team, this organization, this community, and what we will do to compete at the highest level. We believe in the new coach and leader we have in Byron Scott, and the world class basketball organization and positive and strong culture we’ve established. Dan Gilbert and our ownership group are firmly committed to reaching our goals and succeeding on the court and in the community, at the highest level.
“Our fans stepped up and showed their support, to a degree unlike anywhere else. We are fortunate to have the support of the best fans in the NBA. That passion and dedication will be rewarded. We will work relentlessly to continue to build a team that will contend. A team that will win championships. We are all competitors and our one goal is to win, that and Dan Gilbert and our ownership team’s commitment and investment in this organization and community are constants that will not change.”
Clippers GM Neil Olshey:
“Our goal remains unchanged. We will continue to be exhaustive and use every available resource to assemble an exciting and successful team. We have a dynamic new head coach who will lead the very talented roster we already have in place. We will use the free agent market to enhance that roster. We expect to compete at a very high level.”
Nets Principal Owner Mikhail Prokhorov:
“We have a vision of a championship team and need to invest wisely and for the long term. Fortunately, we have more than one plan to reach success, and, as I have found in all areas of my business, that is key to achieving it. To Nets fans past, present and future, the goal of making the playoffs this season remains intact and we reiterate our commitment to winning a championship within five years.”
Knicks GM Donnie Walsh:
“We are disappointed that LeBron James did not pick the New York Knicks, but we respect his decision. Today, we signed five-time NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire, and we will continue to move forward, getting back on track to develop into a championship contending team.”
What do you think? Who is the biggest loser tonight? Which team will have the best record next season?
Hahahahaha Byron Scott got screwed!
Cavs are gonna be the WORST team in the league EASILY. They no longer have James to anchor their offense or defense and with is departure Mo Williams and Antawn Jamison become the team’s best players. They will get lit up!
Did ya’ll read Goberts open letter to Cavs Fans…..wow
Gilbert wins. His letter to the fans was straight EVIL!
I was expecting him to go the other route. “we’re obviously disappointed in his decision but we wish him the best” He opted for name calling and pure hate I LOVE IT. And before we start with the everybody is hating on bron comments I could care less about his decision. But that letter is having me LMAO
How about Antawn Jamison? He goes from one turd pile to another…
It must suck for him right now…
Wow. The only ones to even mention LeBron’s name were the Bulls and Knicks. Seems as if the teams that had the best chance at landing LeBron aren’t taking it as hard as the others. Guess thats because they actually got something during this whole free agency.
Gilbert’s letter is sour grapes. The Cavaliers won the LeBron lottery seven years ago because they had the worst roster in the league. Three years ago they still had the worst roster + ‘Bron and he re-signed under the promise that the Cav’s would build a championship-caliber team around him. Today the status quo still holds in Cleveland: they have the worst roster in the NBA. The Cavaliers’ organization completely failed to execute on a goal that they had three full years to prepare for. Gilbert failed Cleveland’s fans, completely, and he’s too childish to admit it.
I liked the way Nets principal owner Mikhail Prokhorov and Knicks general manager Donnie Walsh approached the whole LeBron James signing. It was diplomatic with cautious optimism.
Work with what you have and become a much better person (Or in this situation, a better team) after all the letdowns. And as Oasis would sing — “Don’t look back in anger”
Gilbert just did LeBron one of the biggest favours he could have asked for. Tonight Gilbert is the sports world’s biggest douche, not LeBron.
The biggest loser is Beasley. Poor dude was that close to play with Bron, Wade and Bosh and now he’s in Minnesota.
Peter, you said it best!! This moron of an owner failed to put the best team around Lebron and now he’s the coward, hiding behind Lebron’s decision. I believe if they would’ve pulled the trigger on a deal to get Amare at last years deadline, instead of Jamison Lebron would still be there. But as yuu said, they had the worst roster in the L and had no real trading pieces…
Its a sad day in Ohio, while they’re rejoicing in South Beach!!
in other news… im completely not opposed to signing with the cleveland cavaliers as their new franchise player.
New York Knicks are the biggest loser. I’m glad LBJ didn’t go to the Knicks since they basically were on his nuts the whole time and things were getting out of hand with them promoting NY.