When comparing NBA players, fans always show bias. We all have players we hold above all others and will argue why they are better than another player or deserve an All Star bid more until we are blue in the face. We are often blinded by the player himself and use his past accomplishments as evidence for why he is so great today or his past failures of why he isn’t deserving.

What if we removed the player from the equation? What if we looked at the stats blindly. In Statistically Speaking I will present two player’s season stats and pose the question, statistically speaking, who is better. The post will be updated later today and I will reveal the two players in question and see when the veil of bias is removed who the average fan thinks is better. As Jay-Z said…..nevermind I won’t go there. Statistics can be misleading so I look for players who not only play the same position but who’s roles are similar. For instance statistically Brook Lopez is having a season comparable to Dwight Howard’s but Brook’s unique situation in New Jersey gives him more opportunities to collect stats. For this addition we are comparing two players in two different seasons.

Player X: Player X was a point guard who, during his 6th NBA season, averaged 19.3 ppg, 7.5 apg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 spg and 3.21 turnovers per game. For the reference season, X had a 2.3 assist to turnover ratio while shooting 48% from the field (33% from beyond the arc) and 75% the charity stripe. He averaged 39.0 minutes per game and started all 82 games in the referenced season.

Player Y: During the reference season, Player Y was in his 8th year with the association and averaged 18.7 ppg, 8.9 apg, 6.3 rpg, 2.2 spg and 3.7 turnovers per game. During the regular season, Y shot 41% from the field (34% from beyond the arc) and 83% from the charity stripe. He averaged 37.4 minutes per game, played in 80 of 82 games and maintained a 2.4 assists per turnover ratio.

Both point guards led their teams to the NBA finals but could not secure the championship. During the playoffs, Player X improved across the board averaging 43.4 mpg, 20.7 ppg, 6.8 apg, 5.1 rpg and 1.8 steals. His shooting average remained the same (48%) but he improved his three point shooting (41%). His free throw percentage dropped to 63% and his assist to turnover ratio remained 2.3. Player Y improved his over all play logging 42.6 mpg, 20.1 ppg, 8.2 apg, 7.7 rpg and 1.7 spg. Y shot 40% from the field, 32% from beyond the arc and 82% from the free throw line. During each referenced season each player earned accolades for their on court accomplishments. Player X was second all NBA and first all defense, while player Y was first team all NBA and all defense.

Statistically Speaking which floor general would you want running your team, Player X from his referenced season or player Y from his referenced season.

