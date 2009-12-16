When comparing NBA players, fans always show bias. We all have players we hold above all others and will argue why they are better than another player or deserve an All Star bid more until we are blue in the face. We are often blinded by the player himself and use his past accomplishments as evidence for why he is so great today or his past failures of why he isn’t deserving.
What if we removed the player from the equation? What if we looked at the stats blindly. In Statistically Speaking I will present two player’s season stats and pose the question, statistically speaking, who is better. The post will be updated later today and I will reveal the two players in question and see when the veil of bias is removed who the average fan thinks is better. As Jay-Z said…..nevermind I won’t go there. Statistics can be misleading so I look for players who not only play the same position but who’s roles are similar. For instance statistically Brook Lopez is having a season comparable to Dwight Howard’s but Brook’s unique situation in New Jersey gives him more opportunities to collect stats. For this addition we are comparing two players in two different seasons.
Player X: Player X was a point guard who, during his 6th NBA season, averaged 19.3 ppg, 7.5 apg, 4.2 rpg, 2.8 spg and 3.21 turnovers per game. For the reference season, X had a 2.3 assist to turnover ratio while shooting 48% from the field (33% from beyond the arc) and 75% the charity stripe. He averaged 39.0 minutes per game and started all 82 games in the referenced season.
Player Y: During the reference season, Player Y was in his 8th year with the association and averaged 18.7 ppg, 8.9 apg, 6.3 rpg, 2.2 spg and 3.7 turnovers per game. During the regular season, Y shot 41% from the field (34% from beyond the arc) and 83% from the charity stripe. He averaged 37.4 minutes per game, played in 80 of 82 games and maintained a 2.4 assists per turnover ratio.
Both point guards led their teams to the NBA finals but could not secure the championship. During the playoffs, Player X improved across the board averaging 43.4 mpg, 20.7 ppg, 6.8 apg, 5.1 rpg and 1.8 steals. His shooting average remained the same (48%) but he improved his three point shooting (41%). His free throw percentage dropped to 63% and his assist to turnover ratio remained 2.3. Player Y improved his over all play logging 42.6 mpg, 20.1 ppg, 8.2 apg, 7.7 rpg and 1.7 spg. Y shot 40% from the field, 32% from beyond the arc and 82% from the free throw line. During each referenced season each player earned accolades for their on court accomplishments. Player X was second all NBA and first all defense, while player Y was first team all NBA and all defense.
Statistically Speaking which floor general would you want running your team, Player X from his referenced season or player Y from his referenced season.
Follow Kellan on Twitter at @itskels22.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE â€ƒ
Oooh, good one. I’ll take Player Y. I like the rebounds and the near triple dip numbers in the playoffs….But I like the trash talking that x could provide..lol, I had to say it, my bad DIME.
Shot in the dark: Gary Payton and Jason Kidd?
@otto,
Uh you’re not supposed to guess who the players are. But no you are wrong, that is not the pair of players you think.
Hint: both players are from the Oakland area.
I’ll take player X, as every team he plays on is better once he arrives. Also, the team he took to the finals was not nearly as good as player Y.
always said is easier to get numbers being good on a bad team than being very good on a great team.
It’s not Jason Kidd.
no it it is jason kidd and gary payon..
check kidds 8th year stats and paytons 6th year stats. they match up 100 percent
I think if you do these Player X vs. Player Y scenarios the players should at least be compared for the same NBA season like you did with the first installment of this article. I don’t mind going to past NBA seasons but both Player X and Player Y should be from the same season.
We don’t want to get into the problems associated with comparing stats of players from different generations.
I’ll take player X for arguments sake.
Both look solid, but I’m going to go with Y based on better playoff numbers and free throw shooting.
Well if it is Kidd and Payton, then I’d still take Player Y (J.Kidd).
2 of my favorite PG’s, tough choice but I’ll roll with kidd
Player Y. One-on-one, Player X is better, but considering the position they both play and the significance of that position regarding the success of a team, Player Y would help any team more than Player X would (if everything else was equal).
And Kellan, if you just listed the players’ stats and position, without listing that they lost in the Finals, made All NBA Teams and Defensive Teams, and their stats in the playoffs, your article would be much more effective. Keep this up, but list regular season stats and position ONLY.
im guessing gary payton and john stockton
I’ll choose Player Y
Not bad for a lucky guess…now if only I can have this kind of luck on my multiple choice Constitutional Criminal Procedure exam on Monday I’ll be set to at least pass the class.
Player X and Player Y should be from the same season.
For the record I’ll take player Y
I would take player Y but not by much. This is a great case where knowing the demeanor and style of the players would make a lot of difference. It just proves to me that you can’t adequately evaluate players if you just look at stats.
I will take Deron Williams this year over Tracy played 5 minutes and leads votes Mcgrady.
just sayin.