When comparing NBA players, fans always show bias. We all have players we hold above all others and will argue why they are better than another player or deserve an All Star bid more until we are blue in the face. We are often blinded by the player himself and use his past accomplishments as evidence for why he is so great today (remember the Gasol/Shaq debate ).

What if we removed the player from the equation? What if we looked at the stats blindly. In Statistically Speaking I will present two player’s season stats and pose the question, statically speaking, who is better. The post will be updated later today and I will reveal the two players in question and see when the veil of bias is removed who the average fan thinks is better. As Jay-Z said “men lie, women lie, numbers don’t”.

Carlos Boozer (Player X): This two time All Star is making a push to earn his 3rd selection of his career. Boozer is averaging 19.9 ppg, 10.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.1 spg and .6 bpg. He is shooting 55% from the field and 83% from the charity stripe. He’s averaging 35.6 minutes per game and his NBA efficiency rating is +25.56.

Amare Stoudemire (Player Y): This four time All Star is averaging 19.8ppg, 6.90 rpg, 1.1 apg, .9 spg and 1.6bpg. He is shooting 58% from the field and 73% from the charity stripe. He is averaging 34.2 minutes per game and has an NBA efficiency rating of +19.65.

Both players play the same position (PF), are in their 7th year in the league and are entering the 2010 free agency pool. Player X attempts more shots per game (14.5 compared to 12.7) but both players are stars on their team, leading their team in scoring. With all that said, you have money to spend in 2010 and need a PF. Who would you target? Who do you think is better Player X or Player Y?

Update: As some of our readers posted player X is Carlos Boozer and Player Y is Amare Stoudemire. statistically speaking Carlos Boozer is having a much better season that Stat but on reputation most people would choose Amare. Reputation can only take you so far eventually the numbers have to be considered.

