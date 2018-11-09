Steph Curry Left The Warriors Game Against The Bucks With An Adductor Strain (UPDATE)

11.09.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors entered Thursday night’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks without one of their superstars, as Draymond Green was relegated to the sideline with a sprained toe. During the game, Golden State suffered yet another loss, this time in the form of their best player.

Steph Curry left the game with an undisclosed injury, as Curry was defending a fast break. He went up to contest a pass that was out of his reach, and when he came down, he looked like he was in some obvious pain.

Curry ended up heading back into the locker room, and there was no word for some time about exactly what was wrong. But much to the chagrin of Golden State fans, it was determined that Curry would not be able to return to the game due to a left adductor strain.

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

