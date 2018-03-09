Steph Curry‘s history of ankle injuries are well-documented, and on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors‘ star found himself with a bum wheel once more. During the first quarter of Golden State’s game against San Antonio, Curry got out on the break and behind a pair of Spurs defenders for a potential layup.
The shot got rejected, but Curry also drew a foul. The little bump he got on the play caused him to have a little too much moment, and while he was trying to slow down, the two-time MVP rolled his right ankle. It was a subtle moment, but it’s an injury that every hoops fan knows can be really rough if it happens to the wrong person.
Curry hobbled into the tunnel and needed some attention, but came back out to hit a pair of free throws. He then made his way into the locker room. Here’s a slow motion view of what happened.
I hate Steve Cur
The smart thing to do would be to sit him until there’s a few games left in the season. They’re a lock for at least the #2 seed in the West and have a better than any team from the East