Steph Curry‘s history of ankle injuries are well-documented, and on Thursday night, the Golden State Warriors‘ star found himself with a bum wheel once more. During the first quarter of Golden State’s game against San Antonio, Curry got out on the break and behind a pair of Spurs defenders for a potential layup.

The shot got rejected, but Curry also drew a foul. The little bump he got on the play caused him to have a little too much moment, and while he was trying to slow down, the two-time MVP rolled his right ankle. It was a subtle moment, but it’s an injury that every hoops fan knows can be really rough if it happens to the wrong person.

Steph Curry comes down from a layup attempt and looks like he sprains his ankle. Not good. pic.twitter.com/Q8sb4NBBIz — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 9, 2018

Curry hobbled into the tunnel and needed some attention, but came back out to hit a pair of free throws. He then made his way into the locker room. Here’s a slow motion view of what happened.