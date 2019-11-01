Steph Curry suffered a broken hand on Wednesday night. Curry drove to the rim against the Phoenix Suns and collided with Aron Baynes, who attempted to draw a charge on the Golden State Warriors standout. Baynes landed on Curry’s left hand, was escorted to the locker room, and all of a sudden, an already precarious situation in the Bay Area suddenly became much more uncertain.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the bad news keeps coming. The team announced that Curry underwent surgery for a broken left hand/second metacarpal on Friday morning. He’ll miss at least the next three months, at which point the team will provide an update on the two-time league MVP’s recovery.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/J9L5nsSTaA — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) November 1, 2019

This is stating the obviously, but losing Curry for an extended period of time — three months would put him right around February for a return — is the worst-case scenario for Golden State. The Dubs had shown cracks in the armor early on this season due to the extended absence of Klay Thompson during his recovery from a ligament tear in his knee, along with the departures of Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and Shaun Livingston over the offseason. Now, the team has to find a way to stay afloat with Draymond Green, D’Angelo Russell, and a collection of players who had already struggled to mesh with the face of their franchise on the floor.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has already said that the team won’t tank, stating that the practice “is against every single thing I and we stand for.” It’s safe to assume Golden State will play hard every night, but without Curry or Thompson on the floor, it stands to reason that the next three months have the potential to be awfully rough.