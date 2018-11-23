Steph Curry Was Reportedly Unharmed In A Car Crash On Friday

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was involved in a car crash on Friday morning. According to ABC7 in San Francisco, Curry’s Porsche was hit twice just before 9 a.m. in Oakland. Fortunately, ABC7 reports Curry and everyone else involved in the crash were able to walk away from the wreck unscathed.

Curry was on his way to the Warriors’ shootaround on Friday when the incident happened, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. Golden State will play hosts to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night, but Curry, who is still dealing with a groin injury and has not appeared in any of the Warriors’ last seven games as a result, is not going to play.

