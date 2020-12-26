Getty Image
Steph Curry Criticized The Warriors’ ‘Collective IQ’ When Things Are Going Poorly On Offense

The Golden State Warriors are 0-2 on the season with both of those loses being extremely one-sided. The team fell on opening night to the Brooklyn Nets, and on Christmas Day, the Dubs got ran off the floor by the Milwaukee Bucks, losing 138-99 in a game that was as convincing as the final score indicated.

The whole thing was jarring, but after years of being perpetually elite on that end of the floor, it was strange watching the Warriors’ offense look totally limp against the Bucks. In fairness, Milwaukee makes everyone look terrible because of what they can do on defense, but the numbers don’t lie: Golden State shot 34-for-99 from the field, 10-for-45 from three, and had almost as many turnovers (11) as assists (14).

Following the game, Steph Curry spoke to the media and criticized the team’s approach on offense when they get stuck in the mud, saying their “collective IQ” as a group tanks.

Here’s a moment that probably serves as an example. Kelly Oubre Jr. drives into traffic and hoists up a completely hopeless layup, and after he misses, the camera cuts to Curry laughing.

This also isn’t Curry’s first critique of the team’s offense, as he had this curious quote following the loss to Brooklyn.

To be clear, Curry has not been anywhere near the standard he has set for himself this season. Through the admittedly tiny sample size of two games, Curry is at 19.5 points and eight assist per game on 34.2 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent shooting from three. It is, of course, easy to focus on him when guys around him aren’t giving a ton of anything on offense, but Curry is one of those guys who has always been able to make things happen for everyone else. It’s been fascinating to watch through the first two games of the year, and with how cutthroat the Western Conference is going to be this season, the Dubs have to find a way to get back on track as soon as possible.

