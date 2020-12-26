The Golden State Warriors are 0-2 on the season with both of those loses being extremely one-sided. The team fell on opening night to the Brooklyn Nets, and on Christmas Day, the Dubs got ran off the floor by the Milwaukee Bucks, losing 138-99 in a game that was as convincing as the final score indicated.

The whole thing was jarring, but after years of being perpetually elite on that end of the floor, it was strange watching the Warriors’ offense look totally limp against the Bucks. In fairness, Milwaukee makes everyone look terrible because of what they can do on defense, but the numbers don’t lie: Golden State shot 34-for-99 from the field, 10-for-45 from three, and had almost as many turnovers (11) as assists (14).

Following the game, Steph Curry spoke to the media and criticized the team’s approach on offense when they get stuck in the mud, saying their “collective IQ” as a group tanks.

Steph Curry on the offensive answer: "I don't know. We just have to focus more on what we're trying to do. Sometimes when you miss shots, you tend to force and press and not think. Our group's collective IQ has to get a lot better in those moments where you're not making shots." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 25, 2020

Here’s a moment that probably serves as an example. Kelly Oubre Jr. drives into traffic and hoists up a completely hopeless layup, and after he misses, the camera cuts to Curry laughing.

Steph Curry and Steve Kerr’s reactions to Kelly Oubre shooting while surrounded by 3 defenders. pic.twitter.com/wLRxlYfBqX — Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) December 25, 2020

This also isn’t Curry’s first critique of the team’s offense, as he had this curious quote following the loss to Brooklyn.

Steph Curry: “I know I can get shots off pick-and-rolls. But when I give the ball up and the other team is trying to play high side making sure I don’t get it back, we (need to) continue to create good offense. I gotta see the floor a little better when I don’t have the ball.” pic.twitter.com/dkZoMNIX4i — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 23, 2020

To be clear, Curry has not been anywhere near the standard he has set for himself this season. Through the admittedly tiny sample size of two games, Curry is at 19.5 points and eight assist per game on 34.2 percent shooting from the field and 20 percent shooting from three. It is, of course, easy to focus on him when guys around him aren’t giving a ton of anything on offense, but Curry is one of those guys who has always been able to make things happen for everyone else. It’s been fascinating to watch through the first two games of the year, and with how cutthroat the Western Conference is going to be this season, the Dubs have to find a way to get back on track as soon as possible.