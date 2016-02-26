Which NBA Shooting Record Will Steph Curry Break Next?

#Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
02.26.16 2 years ago
Stephen Curry

Getty Image

Steph Curry, as is his wont, broke yet another 3-point record against the Orlando Magic, making it 128 consecutive games in which he’s connected from deep. Now that that record’s behind him, it’s time to ask which 3-point-related record Curry will break next.

Last season, Curry broke his own single-season record for most threes in a season by sinking 286 3-pointers, 14 more than what he made when he first held the record after the 2012-13 season. This year, Curry isn’t just on pace to break that record again, he’ll likely shatter it. With 25 games still remaining, Curry’s already made 276 threes, and given that he attempts 10 threes per game, he’ll pass 300 in no time.

Speaking of attempts, that’s another record Curry will probably break.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 45 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP