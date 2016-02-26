Which NBA Shooting Record Will Steph Curry Break Next?

Getty Image

Steph Curry, as is his wont, broke yet another 3-point record against the Orlando Magic, making it 128 consecutive games in which he’s connected from deep. Now that that record’s behind him, it’s time to ask which 3-point-related record Curry will break next.

Last season, Curry broke his own single-season record for most threes in a season by sinking 286 3-pointers, 14 more than what he made when he first held the record after the 2012-13 season. This year, Curry isn’t just on pace to break that record again, he’ll likely shatter it. With 25 games still remaining, Curry’s already made 276 threes, and given that he attempts 10 threes per game, he’ll pass 300 in no time.

Speaking of attempts, that’s another record Curry will probably break.