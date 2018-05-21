Getty Image

Steph Curry said a bad word and feels bad.

The Golden State Warriors star got caught up in the moment of a breakout game on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Curry had 35 points, including 18 in the third quarter where he dropped an f-bomb on national television after a crossover and a silky layup that electrified the crowd.

Curry got his David Ortiz on after that move and yelled out “this is my f–king house” after the shot, finally asserting himself in the series.