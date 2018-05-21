Steph Curry Said His Mom Wanted To Wash His Mouth Out With Soap After He Cursed During Game 3

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors
05.21.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Steph Curry said a bad word and feels bad.

The Golden State Warriors star got caught up in the moment of a breakout game on Sunday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Curry had 35 points, including 18 in the third quarter where he dropped an f-bomb on national television after a crossover and a silky layup that electrified the crowd.

Curry got his David Ortiz on after that move and yelled out “this is my f–king house” after the shot, finally asserting himself in the series.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSteph Curry

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.21.18 8 hours ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

05.18.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 1 week ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP