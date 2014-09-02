Stephen Curry Defends His Under Armour Sneakers On Twitter

Over the weekend, Kevin Durant remained with Nike after they chose to match Under Armour‘s 10-year deal that was reported to be in the $265-$285 million range. ESPN’s Bomani Jones used this news to take a dig at Stephen Curry‘s Under Armour shoes. Steph responded on Twitter and defended himself.

After Under Armour failed to land Durant, Bomani retweeted this message:

Curry saw the tweet, and got into a conversation with Bomani about his sneakers:

So, in terms of Twitter beefs that dissolve into name calling and accusations, this was pretty far from the usual Twitter back-and-forth. Curry just felt the need to speak up and defend his shoes, and he did talk about the possibility of Durant joining him on the Under Armour team several weeks ago on CBS’s Doug Gottlieb Show.

As transcribed by Ryan Viera of Let’s Go Warriors, here’s what Curry said:

“I’ve been joking about this all week; Every time he and I were out there on the court I saw him eyeballing my shoes, but I didn’t know why. I don’t know where they stand,” Curry said on the show, “I’m sure Under Armour is going to make a play for him.

For the record, I’ve been pretty impressed with some of Steph’s Under Armour shoes, including the following:

At the end of the day, sneaker preferences are just a matter of personal taste and comfort, so it’s understandable if people aren’t too happy with the designs of Steph’s Under Armour shoes and want to make a joke or two.

The main takeaway from this might be this: even though Under Armour failed in their bid to land Durant, Steph appears to be pretty loyal to their brand.

[Ed. note: We’ve played in Steph’s Under Armour sneakers, and we thought they were excellent even if we couldn’t buy a bucket during out three-point contest.]

What do you think?

