Steph Curry Drops 47, But The Blazers Win OT Thriller

Stephen Curry scored 47 points Sunday night in Portland, but it was his pass to Draymond Green at the end of regulation that might have been his best sequence in the exciting action at the Moda Center. Still, even with Curry going off, and Green nailing a game-tying step-back three to force OT, the Blazers hung tough and LaMarcus Aldridge scored the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play.

Curry isn’t just a long-range gunner. Sure, he was 7-of-14 from beyond the arc on Sunday night, but he also knocked down an assortment of mid-range floaters, run-outs for layups, and twisting bank shots after a bevy of head-fakes. His 47 points weren’t enough to beat the Blazers on their home floor despite an exciting end to regulation when he tossed it to Green at the top of the key thinking Portland would double him on the high screen, but Aldridge stayed with him and Wesley Matthews switched to Green. Draymond, who only knocked down one shot all night, made his shot count. He drilled a step-back three-pointer in Wesley’s grill with just 3.6 seconds left, and the Blazers couldn’t answer.

But LaMarcus Aldridge, who led six Blazers in double figures with 26 points, knocked down a 20-footer with 39 seconds to play in overtime to put Portland ahead, where they remained for a bonkers 119-117 victory.

