Steph Curry Drops 47, But The Blazers Win OT Thriller

#Portland Trail Blazers #Golden State Warriors #Draymond Green #Stephen Curry
04.14.14 4 years ago

Stephen Curry scored 47 points Sunday night in Portland, but it was his pass to Draymond Green at the end of regulation that might have been his best sequence in the exciting action at the Moda Center. Still, even with Curry going off, and Green nailing a game-tying step-back three to force OT, the Blazers hung tough and LaMarcus Aldridge scored the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play.

Curry isn’t just a long-range gunner. Sure, he was 7-of-14 from beyond the arc on Sunday night, but he also knocked down an assortment of mid-range floaters, run-outs for layups, and twisting bank shots after a bevy of head-fakes. His 47 points weren’t enough to beat the Blazers on their home floor despite an exciting end to regulation when he tossed it to Green at the top of the key thinking Portland would double him on the high screen, but Aldridge stayed with him and Wesley Matthews switched to Green. Draymond, who only knocked down one shot all night, made his shot count. He drilled a step-back three-pointer in Wesley’s grill with just 3.6 seconds left, and the Blazers couldn’t answer.

But LaMarcus Aldridge, who led six Blazers in double figures with 26 points, knocked down a 20-footer with 39 seconds to play in overtime to put Portland ahead, where they remained for a bonkers 119-117 victory.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers#Golden State Warriors#Draymond Green#Stephen Curry
TAGSDimeMagDraymond GreenGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLAMARCUS ALDRIDGEPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERSSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP