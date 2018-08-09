Steph Curry Shot A 71 In The First Round Of His Second Pro Golf Tournament

08.09.18 45 mins ago

Getty Image

Steph Curry is one of the five best basketball players on the planet. He now has three rings to go along with his two MVPs after the Warriors locked up another title this June, and Golden State is showing no signs of slowing down on their championship pace entering the 2018-19 season.

This is the offseason, though, which means Curry has time to enjoy his favorite non-basketball activity: golf. Curry is well known as one of the league’s best golfers, and for the second straight year he’s putting his skills on the course to the test with some of the best golfers in the world on the Web.com Tour at the Ellie Mae Classic just outside San Francisco.

Last year, Curry went 74-74 to miss the cut in fairly impressive fashion for someone that doesn’t get to play on a daily basis, but he’s already off to a better start in this year’s event. On Thursday, Curry fired a 71 in the first round which puts him in a tie for 114th out of 156 golfers.

