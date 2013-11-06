Steph Curry Finds Mark Jackson’s Draft Notebook in New ESPN Ad

In a new ad for the NBA on ESPN, Warriors gunslinger Stephen Curry and coach Mark Jackson return to the scene of some of Jackson’s hijinks when he was a commentator for of the ESPN. On the fictional ESPN RV, Steph finds some unflattering draft notes written by his coach.

Curry famously did not get much attention from big schools coming out of high school and there were those who felt his time at tiny Davidson University was a sign he couldn’t handle the NBA level. After ankle injuries sidetracked a couple of Curry’s early seasons, he’s now one of the best guards in the league. In the commercial, though, Jackson gets the stink eye from his star after Curry finds Jackson’s draft notebook with some harsh critiques.

Jackson told the San Francisco Chronicle‘s Rusty Simmons, “I thought (Curry) was very good. I thought I was Denzel-ish.”

Curry piped up about Jackson’s performance, too, telling Simmons, “I’ll let you be the judge of that. I won’t tell you how many takes it took to make (Jackson) look good.”

In a second spot, Curry and ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen give each other some DAP, which confirms the RV’s “Clapper” light works.

