Steph Curry Was Recruiting Giannis After Bucks-Warriors To Team Up In A Video Game

A handshake following Milwaukee’s 107-98 win over Golden State caught the eye of basketball fans. Giannis Antetokounmpo sought out Stephen Curry, who was seated on the Warriors bench, following the game, and the two were seen chatting with one another. One video making its way around the Twitterverse appeared to show Curry trying to recruit Antetokounmpo to Golden State should he become a free agent in the summer of 2021.

“Come to the Dubs.” – Steph, probably 😂 pic.twitter.com/PZRc8179JZ — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 9, 2020

Yahoo! Sports reporter Chris Haynes looked into what happened and reached out to Curry about what was going down here. Apparently, he was giving Antetokounmpo his gamertag so the two could play the Battle Royale game PUBG, also known as Players Unknown Battlegrounds, together.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨

Steph Curry has informed @ChrisBHaynes WHAT he was telling Giannis. It was about teaming up, just not in the NBA … in PUBG. pic.twitter.com/LwEqvLFJnB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2020

There are certainly questions that pop up about the legitimacy of this rationale: Curry could have just swapped this info via a text, and what could his gamertag possibly be that it’s simple enough to just say face-to-face after a game like this? This is all to say that Curry’s story will face plenty of skepticism, but it’s also not something that can really be confirmed or denied by anyone else. For now, Antetokounmpo will stay focused on trying to reach the NBA Finals — the Bucks have the best record in the NBA and are in prime position to make an even further run than they made last season.