Team LeBron, unsurprisingly, emerged as the victors over Team Giannis on Sunday night in Charlotte, winning the 68th NBA All-Star Game by a 178-164 margin.

Most expected that outcome given the makeup of the two teams, but it required a 20-point comeback and despite Kevin Durant’s MVP-worthy performance the biggest highlights of the night came from Team Giannis. While many questioned Antetokounmpo’s draft strategy, he nailed his first pick with Stephen Curry and the two put on quite the show for the Charlotte crowd.

The All-Star Game is often a disjointed contest in which teams of players that have often never played together are simply trying to stay on close to the same page. That style of play often highlights players that have tremendous chemistry, whether because they’ve played together or because they simply fit so well on the court that they can’t help but have a connection.

In 2014, that was apparent with Kyrie Irving and LeBron James (Kyrie looked similarly comfortable with Kevin Durant this year sparking plenty of speculation), and on Sunday it was Steph and Giannis that fit perfectly together to create the best plays of the night. The one that had the basketball world buzzing was Curry’s bounce pass alley-oop to Antetokounmpo that stunned pretty much everyone, as it looked like there was almost no chance as the ball bounced 15 feet in the air that anyone would be capable of finishing that lob.