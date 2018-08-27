Getty Image

Every summer many NBA players, from stars to role players, host basketball camps for local kids, either in the market they play in or in their home town.

The majority of participants in the camps are boys, but this year Steph Curry not only opened up his elite guard camp to girls but also hosted a camp for 200 girls basketball players. Curry recently penned a column for The Players’ Tribune about the issues of gender inequality, the need for girls to be encouraged and told they’re capable of doing and achieving anything, and fixing institutional issues like the wage gap.

Curry cites his two daughters as inspiration for becoming more vocal about fighting for gender equality, but also wrote at length about the experience he had at his girls camp as having a profound impact on him. The two-time MVP was impressed with the focus from all of the girls at the camp, noting that at boys camps there are almost always those that goof off and simply run around “acting wild,” but at his girls camp they were all locked in.