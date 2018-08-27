Steph Curry Was ‘Blown Away’ By A Camper’s Question At His Girls Basketball Camp

#Stephen Curry
08.26.18 4 hours ago

Getty Image

Every summer many NBA players, from stars to role players, host basketball camps for local kids, either in the market they play in or in their home town.

The majority of participants in the camps are boys, but this year Steph Curry not only opened up his elite guard camp to girls but also hosted a camp for 200 girls basketball players. Curry recently penned a column for The Players’ Tribune about the issues of gender inequality, the need for girls to be encouraged and told they’re capable of doing and achieving anything, and fixing institutional issues like the wage gap.

Curry cites his two daughters as inspiration for becoming more vocal about fighting for gender equality, but also wrote at length about the experience he had at his girls camp as having a profound impact on him. The two-time MVP was impressed with the focus from all of the girls at the camp, noting that at boys camps there are almost always those that goof off and simply run around “acting wild,” but at his girls camp they were all locked in.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Curry
TAGSSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP