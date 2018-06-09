Steph Curry Has ‘No Idea’ If The Warriors Should Be Considered A Dynasty

Getty Image

When the clock hit zero on Friday night in Cleveland, most of the fans at Quicken Loans Arena were left standing in silence. That’s because for the second year in a row and the third time in four years, the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Cavaliers to win an NBA championship.

It’s quite the achievement for Golden State, and because basketball fans are perpetually interested in looking at things in the big-picture sense, the debate now exists about whether this Warriors squad should be considered a dynasty. Considering their three rings and their regular season dominance, they have a pretty good argument for being on one of the best runs ever.

To get some insight into this debate from the perspective of Golden State’s leader, Steph Curry was asked about whether the Warriors are, indeed, a dynasty. But instead of a straight answer, Curry let it be known that he wants others to have that conversation.