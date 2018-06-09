Steph Curry Has ‘No Idea’ If The Warriors Should Be Considered A Dynasty

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
Associate Editor
06.09.18

Getty Image

When the clock hit zero on Friday night in Cleveland, most of the fans at Quicken Loans Arena were left standing in silence. That’s because for the second year in a row and the third time in four years, the Golden State Warriors knocked off the Cavaliers to win an NBA championship.

It’s quite the achievement for Golden State, and because basketball fans are perpetually interested in looking at things in the big-picture sense, the debate now exists about whether this Warriors squad should be considered a dynasty. Considering their three rings and their regular season dominance, they have a pretty good argument for being on one of the best runs ever.

To get some insight into this debate from the perspective of Golden State’s leader, Steph Curry was asked about whether the Warriors are, indeed, a dynasty. But instead of a straight answer, Curry let it be known that he wants others to have that conversation.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP