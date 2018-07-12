Getty Image

When the Warriors agreed to a taxpayer midlevel deal with DeMarcus Cousins, many NBA fans and some in the media reignited their takes about how Golden State is unfair and how there’s no reason to even bother with the regular season.

The responses were predictable, but also somewhat understandable, as the sticker shock of seeing Boogie, a four-time All-Star, join the already loaded Warriors was a stunner. However, Cousins coming off an Achilles injury isn’t likely to make a huge impact until late in the season at best, and even then it would take a fairly miraculous recovery for him to be the player he has been in the past in his first few months back from the injury.

The Warriors were going to be overwhelming favorites to win the title with or without Cousins, especially after the way the Rockets have seen their roster depth get depleted by the departures of Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah A Moute. The Lakers not getting Paul George or another star, as of now, to join LeBron also keeps them well behind the Warriors in the West.