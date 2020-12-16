The word that immediately comes to mind watching Steph Curry play basketball is gravity. His shooting brings a unique sort of gravity, as does his playmaking, as does his ability to put the ball on the deck. There is one player in league history able to bring all of these things together in the way that Curry does, and last season, we barely got a chance to watch him do this due to a mix of a broken hand and the Golden State Warriors being wholly uninspiring when he was able to take the floor.

Tuesday night gave us a chance to see Curry at his most magnificent for the first time in a long time. While Golden State fell in its second preseason tilt — a 114-113 loss to the Sacramento Kings on a Kyle Guy game-winning three — Curry reminded us of his ability to throttle opposing teams from the opening tip.

Curry scored the first eight points of the game for the Warriors, and by the time he went to the bench towards the end of the first frame, he put forth a hilariously Curry stretch: 11 points, three assists, two steals, and a rebound in 10 minutes of work with 4-for-8 shooting from the field and 3-for-6 shooting from deep.

Steph starting off HOT. 11 PTS

4-5 FG

3-4 3-PT pic.twitter.com/4hfXvr55Oe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 16, 2020

Curry still managed to look like he’s mostly rust-free after months and months of no basketball. The highlights, as they always are when he’s deep in his bag, were delightful en route to his final stat line of 29 points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and a block on 11-for-21 shooting from the field and 5-for-13 shooting from deep.

Steph is a magician 👀 pic.twitter.com/dZxWkEjZfc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 16, 2020

Steph showing off his handles 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F8DIaEMoce — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 16, 2020

Curry is more important to the Warriors than ever this season. With no Klay Thompson and a roster that is banking a ton on getting talented dudes who are either young or never played winning basketball into their system, Curry (and Draymond Green) needs to play like an MVP. Should that not happen, there is a very real chance that Golden State can’t make the play-in tournament due to how stacked the Western Conference is.

The good news for the Warriors, though, is that Curry is capable of doing some pretty incredible things. The grind of this season will be a lot, and there will be a ton of weight on his shoulders to perform at the highest of levels, but as we were reminded on Tuesday, Curry’s best is really, really good. After not having the gravity that comes from that in its lineup for essentially all of last year, Golden State as an organization is assuredly overjoyed that Steph’s back.