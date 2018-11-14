Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors could really use Steph Curry right now. Beyond the fact that he’s Golden State’s undisputed leader and is playing at an MVP level, the team appears to be on edge due to the ongoing drama between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. The issue is that Curry hasn’t been able to play due to a groin injury he suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite the fact that Curry underwent an MRI that Steve Kerr deemed “encouraging,” the sharpshooting guard hasn’t played in three games and there’s no word on when he’s slated to return. Golden State released an update on Curry’s status moving forward, saying that he’ll be re-evaluated in 10 days.

However, the update also included a fascinating twist: Despite being sidelined, Curry will travel on the Warriors’ upcoming road trip.