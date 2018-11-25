Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors finally got to deliver some good news to the NBA: Steph Curry is coming back. The two-time defending champions are in a bit of a strange situation as the NBA settles into the post-Thanksgiving season. Steve Kerr’s team is 13-7 and sits in fourth place in the Western Conference. Technically, the Memphis Grizzlies have a better win percentage than the dynasty Dubs right now.

A lot of that has to do with injuries, including to star guard Steph Curry. He’s missed the last eight games with a strained left groin. Without he and Draymond Green, who is still dealing with a toe injury, Golden State just hasn’t been the same team we’ve seen in recent years. They’re 6-4 in their last 10 games and, while certainly in a position to make the postseason and win a third straight NBA title, it hasn’t been easy.

Add in the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green drama and Golden State is a team desperate for any kind of good news. And they got some on Saturday when they provided an update on the health of Curry. The Warriors released a statement on Saturday that said Curry is recovering well from his injury and that he hopes to return to the lineup during the team’s upcoming road trip.