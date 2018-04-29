Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors will take the floor without Steph Curry on Saturday night, but they likely won’t have to play without their superstar guard for long.

Curry was ruled out for Golden State’s Western Conference Semifinal opener against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday as he’s still working to make his way back from a knee injury. But Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters before Game 1 that Curry is “very likely” to play in Game 2 on Tuesday night in Oakland.