The Golden State Warriors survived the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs without Steph Curry, and it was believed that he might be able to return from a knee injury in time for the team’s second round matchup.

The good news for the Warriors is that it finally looks like Curry could come back sometime soon. The team updated Curry’s status on Thursday after he went through a full practice, and the former MVP is listed as questionable to suit up in Game 1.

Stephen Curry went through his first full practice today and is listed as questionable for Game 1 on Saturday against New Orleans. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 26, 2018

That’s a pretty significant update considering that Steve Kerr said earlier this week that his mindset was Curry wouldn’t be back anytime soon, though Saturday is an eternity away in the grand scheme of the postseason. And Warriors owner Bob Myers did, indeed, have a positive update on Curry prior to the team listing him as questionable.