Steph Curry Headlines Five Injured Rotation Players For The Warriors Against The Blazers

03.09.18 13 hours ago

Steph Curry rolled his ankle during Golden State’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night and, as a result, the two-time NBA MVP appeared for only two minutes in the contest. Obviously, a regular season game in March is not the focus for the Warriors and, as a result, a cautious approach emerged, both for that particular game and for the next two contests.

As noted by Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry’s timetable for return floated considerably on Thursday night but, in the end, it appears he will miss the next two games and his first absence, in a road game against Portland, became official on Friday afternoon.

