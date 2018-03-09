Getty Image

Steph Curry rolled his ankle during Golden State’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night and, as a result, the two-time NBA MVP appeared for only two minutes in the contest. Obviously, a regular season game in March is not the focus for the Warriors and, as a result, a cautious approach emerged, both for that particular game and for the next two contests.

Warriors postgame plans for Steph Curry have shifted from traveling to Portland, may play vs Minnesota, to skipping Portland trip, still may fly/play in Minnesota, to, now, sitting out entire 2-game road trip to rest/recover in Bay Area, which always made the most sense. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 9, 2018

As noted by Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Curry’s timetable for return floated considerably on Thursday night but, in the end, it appears he will miss the next two games and his first absence, in a road game against Portland, became official on Friday afternoon.