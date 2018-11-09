Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors got blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, but you can argue this wasn’t the biggest story of the night for the two-time defending champs. Instead, that “honor” goes to Steph Curry, who had to leave the game in the third quarter due to what was eventually described as an adductor strain.

This wasn’t expected to be a season-ending injury or anything like that, but the Warriors never want to see their leader sidelined for any amount of time. Steve Kerr said in the aftermath of the game that Curry was going to get an MRI on Friday, and while meeting with the media, the Dubs coach gave a bit of news that will lead to Golden State fans breathing a sigh of relief.

According to Kerr, the two-time league MVP had an “encouraging” MRI. Still, there’s no word on when we’ll see him back on the floor, which includes ruling Curry out for Saturday’s game against the Nets.