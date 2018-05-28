Steph Curry Is Amazed By LeBron But ‘Hates’ People Saying The Cavs Roster Is Terrible

05.28.18 2 hours ago

The Cavaliers punched their ticket to a fourth consecutive NBA Finals on Sunday night with an 87-79 win over Boston. As was the case all series, LeBron James led the way for Cleveland with 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists, as he averaged north of 33 points per game over the seven game series.

After LeBron’s 48-minute effort in Game 7, many touted it as his most impressive accomplishment of his career. James, who has three rings and led the Cavs to a 3-1 comeback against the Warriors in 2016, probably wouldn’t agree, but there’s merit to the argument that carrying this team, which features one other All-Star in Kevin Love (who missed Game 7) and the next best player is either Kyle Korver, Jeff Green, George Hill, J.R. Smith, or Tristan Thompson, is as impressive as anything he’s done.

Steph Curry was watching Game 7 like everyone else and he too was impressed by LeBron, noting his performance this postseason has been “unbelievable.” However, Curry wasn’t a fan of the way so many are talking about the rest of the Cavs, saying he “hates” when people talk like they’re terrible, given they’re all NBA players.

