The Warriors have made back-to-back NBA Finals in 2015 and 2016, winning one and losing in historic, heartbreaking fashion in the other, and are the heavy favorites to make it three Finals in a row and avenge last season’s loss this year. Golden State has made this incredible run due in large part to the play of Steph Curry, he of back-to-back MVP award-winning seasons.

Curry’s fantastic play of the last five years makes it hard to remember that there was a time when many doubted whether the superstar guard could make it through the physical rigors of an NBA season. Curry battled ankle issues — both severe and mild — during his first three years in the league, which ended up helping the Warriors significantly, as they were able to ink him to a 4-year, $44 million extension because of durability issues.

Curry’s ankles have held up for the most part since then — he did have some issues in the playoffs last year — and the narrative about his career has changed dramatically since the 2011-12 season, when he played only 26 games due to ankle injuries and had to be shut down for the season.

Golden State’s coach that season was Mark Jackson, who was with the Warriors from 2011-2014 after leaving the ESPN broadcasting booth to take over the up-and-coming Warriors. Jackson also served as co-pastor at True Love Worship Center International in Van Nuys with his wife, Desiree, while he coached the Warriors.

After Curry had surgery to clean out debris in his ankle, Jackson invited Curry to come to a service at his church.

Curry agreed, and in an excerpt of Marcus Thompson’s upcoming book Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry from Sports Illustrated, at that service Curry was called to the front of the church by Jackson’s wife where his ankle was anointed with oil.