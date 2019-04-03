Getty Image

LeBron James’ biggest impact on his superstar peers in the basketball world might just be in what he’s done off the court, providing something of a blueprint for how a star athlete can create a business and media empire while still playing.

James and his SpringHill Entertainment company have produced a number of documentaries, films, and TV shows, and in recent years another star in Kevin Durant have followed suit with The Boardroom on ESPN+. Durant’s teammate, Steph Curry, founded his own media company, Unanimous Media, and will join James in making a foray into network television.

The two-time MVP has partnered with ABC for a new mini-golf competition TV show called, and I cannot tell you how happy I am to inform you this is the real name, “Holey Moley,” as reported on Wednesday by Variety. Curry will executive produce the show and also appear as the “resident golf pro” on broadcasts (whatever that means), while Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle will be in the booth and Jeannie Mai will be on sideline (sidecourse?) reporting duty.