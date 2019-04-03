Steph Curry Will Executive Produce A Mini-Golf TV Show On ABC Called ‘Holey Moley’

04.03.19 6 mins ago

Getty Image

LeBron James’ biggest impact on his superstar peers in the basketball world might just be in what he’s done off the court, providing something of a blueprint for how a star athlete can create a business and media empire while still playing.

James and his SpringHill Entertainment company have produced a number of documentaries, films, and TV shows, and in recent years another star in Kevin Durant have followed suit with The Boardroom on ESPN+. Durant’s teammate, Steph Curry, founded his own media company, Unanimous Media, and will join James in making a foray into network television.

The two-time MVP has partnered with ABC for a new mini-golf competition TV show called, and I cannot tell you how happy I am to inform you this is the real name, “Holey Moley,” as reported on Wednesday by Variety. Curry will executive produce the show and also appear as the “resident golf pro” on broadcasts (whatever that means), while Joe Tessitore and Rob Riggle will be in the booth and Jeannie Mai will be on sideline (sidecourse?) reporting duty.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen Curry
TAGSSTEPHEN CURRY
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP