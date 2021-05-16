As the season has come to a close there have been a lot of really fun narratives with the playoff chase and awards races, but another race has been taking place alongside those. Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards have been battling it out for the NBA’s scoring title.

The Wizards and Warriors have been must-watch basketball in the second half of the season with Curry and Beal lighting up the scoreboard and helping their teams fight to the play-in, but over the last few games, Curry separated himself from Beal. After Beal had a gutty 25-point performance in Washington’s win over Charlotte to earn the 8-seed in the East, it didn’t take much in the last game of the season for Curry to clinch this year’s scoring title. A simple floater in the first quarter to give him four points on the afternoon won it for him.

Steph Curry is the 2020-21 NBA scoring champ 🥇 pic.twitter.com/YfV8K9XEqw — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2021

While Curry is probably way more interested in clinching the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, which Golden State can do with a win over Memphis, this is going to be an accolade he looks back on and smiles. Not only is it the second scoring title of his NBA career, but it puts him in some legendary company. Curry is now the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan won it at 34 years old, and only a select, elite few have won multiple scoring titles, MVPs, and titles.

Steph doing 🐐 things pic.twitter.com/0Ix83QNsga — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 16, 2021

We’ve known for years that Curry is a future Hall of Fame player, but we need to begin thinking about what his legacy is as an all-time great. He’s already changed the game of basketball with his jump shot, but as he continues piling up individual accolades, it’s going to put him in some interesting conversations whenever he chooses to call it a career.