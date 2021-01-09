The Warriors in 2021 haven’t exactly looked like the dominant force they once were. With injuries to key players like Klay Thompson combined with the task of integrating new talent, it’s been a learning curve for this Golden State team as they try to find their footing, to say the least.

But anytime you have a talent like Steph Curry on your team, you pose a serious threat to any opponent. And as the Warriors of old have taught so many, no lead is ever safe when they have one of the most lethal scorers in NBA history on your side. That was on full display Friday night against the Clippers.

Trailing by as many as 20 early in the second half, Curry led the Warriors to a furious comeback, putting the exclamation point on the 115-105 win with this nasty move on Paul George for his ninth three-pointer of the game, marking his season-high from downtown.

Curry finished with 38 points on the night, to go along with 11 assists. But it wasn’t just Curry. Brad Wanamaker knocked down a pair of huge threes with Curry on the bench to regain the lead for the Warriors.

The Warriors were able to overcome a big night from the Clippers two stars, as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard scored 25 and 24 points apiece.