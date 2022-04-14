steph curry
Report: Steph Curry Is 'On Track' To Return For Game 1 Of Warriors-Nuggets

Ever since Steph Curry suffered a foot sprain last month, the hope has been that he’d be able to rest, rehab, and recover in time to suit up for the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. According to a new report, it appears that is going to happen, and Curry will be able to take the floor for Game 1 of the Warriors’ first round series against the Denver Nuggets.

Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic report that Curry will go through a team scrimmage on Thursday, and if he is able to do that without any issues, he’ll be given the green light to play right away. Earlier this week, the team put out a statement indicating that Curry was making “good progress” in his efforts to play, and had ramped up what he was able to do in recent days.

Curry suffered the injury on March 16 during a game against the Boston Celtics. While diving for a loose ball, Celtics guard Marcus Smart rolled up on Curry’s leg, causing him some serious pain. He left the game and has not played since.

On the year, Curry has averaged 25.5 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game. Golden State’s series against the Nuggets will tip off on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

