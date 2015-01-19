Steph Curry Rocking BHM-Inspired Under Armour ClutchFit Drive “Innovate”

Today is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, just four days after his Dr. King’s birthday, but in less than two weeks Black History Month begins, and Under Armour is paying homage to King’s vision and the month-long celebration with the new ClutchFit Drive “Innovate” that Stephen Curry is wearing today against the Nuggets, despite having his own signature line.

The Under Armour ClutchFit Drive “Innovate” is a tribute to the technology contributions of the African-American communities. A fully reflective upper accented by a light bulb icon atop the tongue, this special edition PE is being worn on-court today by Curry, Kemba Walker, Brandon Jennings, Greivis Vasquez and many other UA Basketball athletes.

Here’s Jennings rocking them against the Hawks:

Remembering Dr Martin Luthr King Jr. Today & everyday for his vision, passion & commitment to change or society for the better. Thank you! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 19, 2015

Steph’s playing pretty well in them so far today, as the Dubs led the Nuggets at the break, 55-28.

Curry & Thompson have 11-each to pace @warriors who are up 55-28 on @denvernuggets at the break. Lawson has 11-4. pic.twitter.com/6UhUk6oHAR — NBA (@NBA) January 19, 2015

This shoe releases on Saturday, January 24th on UA.com and is priced at $125.

What do you think?

