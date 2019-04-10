Steph Curry Went To The Locker Room After Spraining His Foot Against The Pelicans

Entering their final two games of the regular season, the Warriors’ stars were as healthy as they’ve been as a collective group entering the playoffs in a few years.

Steve Kerr sat Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant for Tuesday night’s meeting with the Pelicans in an effort to keep his team fresh, but unfortunately, Steph Curry suffered a right ankle injury in the first quarter of action. Curry didn’t step on anyone’s foot, he just had his right foot roll up underneath him, and as you can see in the video and screenshot below, it was a pretty nasty tweak.

