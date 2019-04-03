Steph Curry Fixed A Recent Shooting Slump By Getting Contact Lenses

Getty Image

Among the various malaises that have plagued the Golden State Warriors in their quest for a three-peat was an unexpected one: After the All-Star break, Steph Curry was no longer an other-worldly shooter from three-point range.

After missing six of his nine threes in a two-point win over Houston on March 13, Curry had just finished an eight-game stretch of shooting 31.7 percent from beyond the arc. Not only is that far below Curry’s career average of 43.6 percent, it pales in comparison to the league average of 35.5 percent.

It was a significant enough concern that Curry decided to fix the problem by doing something he had previously avoided: wearing contact lenses, as reported by Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.