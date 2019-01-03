Steph Curry Delivered On His Promise To Make His Shoes Available For Girls

01.02.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Steph Curry is one of the most popular pro athletes on the planet. His jersey is regularly among the top sellers for all NBA players, and his signature sneakers have put Under Armour on the map when it comes to the basketball shoe and apparel industry.

So it was a bit surprising to learn that, up until recently, his signature shoes weren’t readily available for girls. It’s a fact that came to our attention this fall when a nine-year-old fan named Riley (just like Curry’s daughter), sent him a heartfelt letter expressing her disappointment in not being able to get a pair of the Curry 5s because they weren’t available for girls.

Steph responded with a note on twitter promising that he would soon rectify the situation, and now it appears that the three-time champ has made good on that promise.

