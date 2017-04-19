Steph Curry Is Off Social Media Again, But It’s Not Because Of LeBron

04.19.17 11 months ago

LeBron James has a pretty impressive track record of playoff success and, over the past four years, that on-court prosperity has coincided with a social media blackout. LeBron’s self-proclaimed “Zero Dark Thirty-23” mode is engaged once again for the 2017 run of the Cleveland Cavaliers and, perhaps coincidentally, another high-profile player is following in his footsteps.

Except he’s not.

Stephen Curry, in speaking with ESPN, indicated that he will always be taking something of a sabbatical from social media usage during the playoffs. In fact, that reportedly included the deletion of each and every one of his accounts from his personal phone and Curry shed more light.

“When you’re really trying to zone in and keep your focus, you don’t want to have any unnecessary distractions during this point of the season. We have goals to accomplish, and you want to make sure you’re giving your all.”

