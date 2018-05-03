Steph Curry Will Start Against The Pelicans In Game 3 On Friday

05.03.18 13 mins ago

After missing the last five-plus weeks with an MCL injury, Steph Curry returned for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Pelicans on Tuesday and wasted absolutely no time getting back to form.

The two-time MVP lit up New Orleans for 28 points, including five three-pointers, in just 27 minutes of action, drilling shots from 30 feet away and just generally wreaking havoc on his opponents.

Curry did all that damage coming off the bench for Golden State, but it appears he’ll be back in the starting lineup when Game 3 tips off Friday night in New Orleans, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

