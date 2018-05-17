Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors were able to take one game off of the Houston Rockets before their Western Conference Finals series heads to the bay. It’s something that has to make the Warriors happy — going into a hostile environment and picking up a win in a seven-game series is a huge boost — but over those two games, it was evident that Steph Curry doesn’t quite look right.

Having Curry’s mere presence on the floor helps Golden State, but the former MVP just hasn’t been himself. He’s averaging 17 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game, which aren’t numbers to scoff at. The concern is that Curry is 2-for-13 from downtown and the Rockets are obviously targeting him on defense.

This has led some to wonder if Curry’s knee is giving him issues. Curry suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain in March, and the injury caused him to miss the end of the regular season and prevented him from suiting up for the first round of the postseason.