Steph Curry Stressed His Struggles Against Houston Aren’t Because Of His Knee Injury

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
05.17.18 35 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors were able to take one game off of the Houston Rockets before their Western Conference Finals series heads to the bay. It’s something that has to make the Warriors happy — going into a hostile environment and picking up a win in a seven-game series is a huge boost — but over those two games, it was evident that Steph Curry doesn’t quite look right.

Having Curry’s mere presence on the floor helps Golden State, but the former MVP just hasn’t been himself. He’s averaging 17 points, 7.5 assists, and 6.5 rebounds per game, which aren’t numbers to scoff at. The concern is that Curry is 2-for-13 from downtown and the Rockets are obviously targeting him on defense.

This has led some to wonder if Curry’s knee is giving him issues. Curry suffered a Grade 2 left MCL sprain in March, and the injury caused him to miss the end of the regular season and prevented him from suiting up for the first round of the postseason.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSHouston RocketsSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.14.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Arctic Monkeys, Beach House, And Jess Williamson

05.11.18 6 days ago
The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

The Best New Rap That Should Be On Your Radar

05.11.18 6 days ago
Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

Arctic Monkeys’ Live Show Explains Why They’re This Year’s Preeminent Rock Band

05.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Electronic Music Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.28.18 3 weeks ago
Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP