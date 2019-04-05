Steph Curry Surprised Auburn And Texas Tech With Special Curry 6s For The Final Four

04.04.19

Auburn and Texas Tech are two of the best stories in college basketball this season. Both programs advanced to the first Final Fours in school history this year — the Red Raiders rode the nation’s nastiest defense and potential lottery pick Jarrett Culver, while the Tigers are lightning quick on both ends of the floor, pushing the tempo on offense and forcing mistakes on defense.

We won’t get to see them face off unless they topple Michigan State and Virginia on Saturday, but watching two non-traditional basketball schools play with a championship on the line would be quite a sight. The two programs share another bond, as both are sponsored by Under Armour. To celebrate their Final Four berths, the most famous basketball player on Under Armour’s roster decided to hook them up with special colorways of his newest sneakers.

Steph Curry doled out pairs of Curry 6s to both programs. The Red Raiders received theirs during a team meeting in which Curry, in a pre-recorded video, told them they’re getting the Working on Excellence colorway of the kicks.

