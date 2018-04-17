Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the presumptive favorites to repeat as NBA champions later this spring, and they already have the rest of the league beat in one category: merchandising.

Curry and the Dubs led the league in jersey sales this season for the third straight year. It helps that the Warriors have some of the best-looking jerseys in the league, but three straight trips to the NBA Finals certainly helps too. According to the NBA, Curry was the most-bought jersey in the league and the Warriors as a team sold the most jerseys for the 2017-18 season.