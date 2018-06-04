Steph Curry Caught Fire As The Warriors Took A 2-0 Lead In The NBA Finals

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.03.18 38 mins ago

Getty Image

The Cavs lost Game 1 in horrific, gut-wrenching fashion, ultimately succumbing to the relentless offensive firepower of the Warriors in overtime after a questionable call reversal and an unbelievable late-game blunder from J.R. Smith after a missed George Hill free throw.

Entering Game 2, it was fair to wonder how much Cleveland would have in the tank after such an emotionally draining loss, but to the Cavs’ credit they hung around for most of the night. Unfortunately, that was the best they could do for 40 minutes, simply keep within arms reach of the Warriors but never really seeming like a threat to win the game.

Eventually, the floodgates opened and Golden State pulled away as it is wont to do for a 122-103 win and a 2-0 series lead. The catalyst for the Warriors’ fourth quarter run to put Cleveland away was a flurry from Steph Curry in which the two-time MVP made his early case for Finals MVP (the one accolade that’s eluded him in his career). Curry hit nine three-pointers, setting a new NBA Finals record, en route to 33 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds.

He had 16 points in the final quarter, none more ridiculous than this end-of-shot-clock heave that hit nothing but net and was effectively the nail in the Cavs coffin.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 2 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.29.18 6 days ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

05.23.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP