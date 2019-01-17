There was something in the air around the NBA on Wednesday night. And that something was three-pointers. A quartet of teams combined to shatter three separate league records, with the Rockets and Nets coming together to hoist an astounding 106 three-point attempts in Houston during the early game, while the Warriors and Pelicans broke the record for three-pointers made with 43 total.
In that latter contest, it was Steph Curry who caught fire for Golden State, as he drilled nine three-pointers of his own en route to 41 points for the night in a 147-140 victory over New Orleans.
Seven of those came in a third-quarter flurry when the two-time MVP treated us to one of his signature scoring outbursts, putting up 23 in the quarter to lead a huge rally back from a 17-point deficit to tie it up heading into the final period. If that wasn’t good enough, he hit us with the Jordan shrug to top it all off.
