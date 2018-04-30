Steph Curry Is ‘Probable’ To Make His Playoff Debut For The Warriors In Game 2

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
04.30.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Steph Curry has not played since March 23 due to an MCL sprain in his left knee suffered against the Atlanta Hawks. Curry has since had a few followup MRI’s and has been slowly working his way back into playing shape and into full contact work with the Warriors but has remained out of the lineup through the entirety of the postseason to this point.

There were rumblings Curry would play in Game 1 of Golden State’s second-round series with the Pelicans, but Steve Kerr and the Warriors chose to keep him out once again to continue letting him heal and scrimmage. On Monday, the Warriors finally offered up the good news Golden State fans have been waiting for, as Kerr announced the All-Star point guard was “probable” to play in Game 2.

