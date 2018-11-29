Getty Image

Warriors star Steph Curry is the most popular basketball player on the planet. He might be the most popular athlete period. With that kind of popularity comes a desire from adults and kids everywhere to wear his apparel. Clothing, accessories, and of course shoes. Curry’s latest shoe, the Under Armour Curry 5’s, are massively popular and there will definitely be some anticipation for the upcoming Curry 6’s as well. Everybody should be able to go buy some. Unfortunately for one child, she felt like she was being excluded.

A nine-year-old girl named Riley lives in California and is a huge Curry fan and recently sent him a letter about her inability to get the Curry 5’s. They weren’t sold out, but when she went to go buy the shoes online there was no listing for girls to buy the shoes. Only boys. This was obviously extremely disappointing for Riley.