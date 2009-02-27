Steph, Please Don’t Mess This Up

If you guys need to know one thing about me, know that I am the biggest Stephon Marbury supporter there is. Because of Steph, I love basketball as much as I do. He’s the first player I followed from high school to the League. I remember his press conference on Eyewitness News (ch. 7.) announcing that he would attend Georgia Tech.

Now, while I love everything about Steph’s game I will never doubt that there obviously are times where he makes it hard for anyone to like anything about him. There’s no denying Marbury’s talent…but there is some sort of disconnect throughout his 13 years in the NBA. And because of that sometimes things that aren’t his fault get mixed in with things that are.

With that being said, like his first ‘rebirth,’ Stephon has yet another chance to put all his past demons behind him and preserve what is left of his NBA career. The critics and fans have made up their mind about Marbury already, his only hope in my opinion is to try to change his ways so hopefully when he retires some will say that he tried to repair the negative things said in his past.

As a huge fan I know he can get this done in Boston. John Hollinger wrote a great article about Steph and the Celtics on ESPN that expressed my feelings exactly. Here’s the link.

So Steph…please don’t let your fans down. There are still some of us out there. Even though at times I feel like Will Smith in I Am Legend, there is still a small part of me that wants Marbury to once again be called ‘Starbury.’