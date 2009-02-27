Steph, Please Don’t Mess This Up

If you guys need to know one thing about me, know that I am the biggest Stephon Marbury supporter there is. Because of Steph, I love basketball as much as I do. He’s the first player I followed from high school to the League. I remember his press conference on Eyewitness News (ch. 7.) announcing that he would attend Georgia Tech.
Now, while I love everything about Steph’s game I will never doubt that there obviously are times where he makes it hard for anyone to like anything about him. There’s no denying Marbury’s talent…but there is some sort of disconnect throughout his 13 years in the NBA. And because of that sometimes things that aren’t his fault get mixed in with things that are.
With that being said, like his first ‘rebirth,’ Stephon has yet another chance to put all his past demons behind him and preserve what is left of his NBA career. The critics and fans have made up their mind about Marbury already, his only hope in my opinion is to try to change his ways so hopefully when he retires some will say that he tried to repair the negative things said in his past.
As a huge fan I know he can get this done in Boston. John Hollinger wrote a great article about Steph and the Celtics on ESPN that expressed my feelings exactly. Here’s the link.
So Steph…please don’t let your fans down. There are still some of us out there. Even though at times I feel like Will Smith in I Am Legend, there is still a small part of me that wants Marbury to once again be called ‘Starbury.’
me too CGF, i had a few tapes from high school to college him Mat Harpring, John Barry, Saunders it was fun watching college ball then too……unc all day!
If you believe this, then you REALLY shouldn’t watch his ‘thanks’ video to the knicks cuz he looks high as hell, lol.
Nice “I am Legend” analogy! Hahaha…you right about that one!
But yeah, I’m a Steph hater to the fullest. And even I have to recognize that this would be HUGE for him if he copped a ring in Boston. But I just don’t like how a contender shows up to bail him out of the New York bed he made and was lying in. I’ll explode if this dude cops a ring and Kobe doesn’t.
@3, dude that’s OLD news, still crazy block tho!
Aubrey f****** All’Day. Nice.
Hey CGF, it’s nice to see that their are still Marbury supporters in the media. I’ve been a fan of Steph’s for his entire career and always supported dude through his ups and downs.
Come on Steph, please don’t let us down.
You know it’s funny that you ‘followed Steph since the start’… Cause there’s a certain bball mag out there (starts with an S, ends with an M. Dammit, it’s SLAM) that has the exact same claim bout Steph… Hmmm…
More importantly..
steph sucks. always has, always will
QQ –
Chris said he’s been following Steph from the start, not all of us at Dime. That’s sure as shit, because I haven’t been following him at all.
– AK
please go to the Celtics and mess up their season
signed
Laker, Cavaliar, and Spurs fans
Steph is a fool ass loser. I hate on the guy as much as anyone else in the world, and he’s one of the few who I never have any doubts about throwing a whole grip of hate onto.
The guy is a piece of shit teammate, a piece of shit point guard, and a piece of shit person. No doubt after over a year not playing ball (except showing up at highschool practices for some run) he probably sucks at the only thing he was good at: jacking shots worse than Bad Porn.
Only championship the Celts are winning this year is the douchebag championship. The only guy on that team who isn’t acting like a bitch is Ray Allen…maybe Rondo as well, but Rondo looks like a crackwhore alien, so he’s a douche by default.
Steph is a baller but not a player… he doesn’t play in the system but balls out of his mind…
I like Andrew Katz so much more after that comment.
I cant wait for Steph to get a ring. I would love to see the Celts repeat now.
I AM READY TO SEE HOW THIS PLAYS OUT. CGF I A BEEN A STEPH FAN SINCE HIS HIGH SCHOOL DAY AND A CELTICS FAN SINCE BIRTH. I HOPE HE DOESNT MESS UP EITHER. HE IS IN THE RIGHT PLACE TO GET A RING IF YOU ASK ME.
I’ve been making jokes about the Marbury curse all week (Celtics lose to Clippers, get DUIs, dislocate things, plus when his name was even mentioned in connection with them at Xmas they instantly went on a 4 game skid). But I thought about it today, I don’t know why, and I kind of changed my mind. I somehow hope he does well.
Sure, it’s easy to say you would do the right thing all the time. But most of us don’t… whether out of laziness or stubbornness or whatever. When I think about all the stuff I let slide because letting it slide was easier, and then you find yourself stuck in a situation and wonder how it was you got there… I don’t know. I don’t have any inside info. But maybe there’s some stuff he would take back, and he can’t admit it. Maybe he really does just want to play.
Besides, if he creates drama, KG and PP will probably kick his ass anyhow.
I remember regularly seeing highlights of Steph balling in HS back in the day on WABC CH7 (That’s for you out of towners). Steph was sick. I know he can still do his thing. I hope dude does what he has to do and gives all those who doubted him a big middle finger and a smile when it’s all said and done.
I agree with post #15. And I didn’t know “Following Steph since the beginning” was something you could put on reserve. A bunch of people, in particular New Yorkers, have been following Steph since the beginning.
Slow your roll how do you say Steph is a bad person? He hasn’t gotten much out of his talent and he smokes out a lot, but he has consistently been good to the community. He’s dumb and not a good teammate but I don’t think there’s anything to say he’s not a good dude.
@13
crackwhore alien,,hahahaahahah so true.
yo gotta give it to Christian on this one. I really want this to work and hopefully it will. Starbury should be thrilled and scared. He has no excuses this time meaning he has every chance to succeed but also no excuse if he messes up.
I do feel though that if Starbury can still play 10 MPGs would be insulting.
Damn people are stupid. There is no way that Steph can fuck up what the Celtics are trying to do. Understand that the C’s are only going to sign him for the veteran’s minimum contract. That means they will cut his ass as soon as he starts shit, and it would be a drop in the bucket.
Off topic. CGF nice lil video add on the side pimpin. I am going to have to peep the show and see what’s poppin with it. I never see the station advertising it. What’s up with that? Do I just not watch BET enough lol.
my bad, im stupid. steph signed for 1.2 mill. the celtics r fucked now
I hope he get it together out there.
1-0 SINCE THE TRADE. YESS!!!!!!!!
For posterity I hope he doesn’t put the celts what he put the knicks through.
With that being said,on behalf of the whole lakernation,Cleveland,San antonio and Orlando fans we would like to send our thanks ,
….and heartfelt condolenses.
Played against Steph in high school, when I was a senior and he was a sophomore. We beat them (it was a scrimmage while we were waiting for the playoffs to start). But i have always rooted for him since he’s from the next neighborhood over (sheepshead bay-coney island). He just never got teams over the top, nor did he get over the Brooklyn attitude (heads up Tinsley) of ” I can do whatever I want, even in the pros”. I would like to see him get a ring, but not with Boston.
“There are still some of us out there. Even though at times I feel like Will Smith in I Am Legend, there is still a small part of me that wants Marbury to once again be called ‘Starbury.'”
AMEN, MY BROTHER.
PLUS, I WANT TO SEE THE STEPH 97 AND-1 COMMERCIAL THAT TALKS ABOUT HE WENT TO GET TATTOOED BY A HOT CHICK & SHOWED HIS SICK HANDLE…