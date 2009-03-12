Steph Said No to Dwyane Wade

Both Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley aggressively pitched Stephon Marbury to join the Heat before he reached a buyout with the Knicks. Despite their efforts, Steph obviously decided that a better chance at a championship was too much to pass up.
“We’ve always had a relationship,” said Wade. “I wasn’t playing GM. We talked about a lot of different things. Of course, we all knew that Boston was a strong thing.”
“I just felt like that the direction I wanted to go in, winning a championship was important,” Marbury said. “I knew that there was an interest for a while [in Miami]. It wasn’t something that came about at the last minute when there was talks about me getting out of my deal. Before I was able to get out of my deal, they were interested. We spoke. I told him it was more about business than anything. That was really it. We spoke about the possibility of coming [to Miami].”
thank god steph chose boston. let them deal with him. i really would take mario chalmers (along with the other heat point guards like daequan cook) WAY over marbury. former all-star status and all. he’s a headache. we already have mark blount. we can’t take on everyone’s trash
He really helped the Heat out yesterday. I think it was his way of saying thanks to Wade for understanding his desire to win a championship.
Only thing is….Wade is winning the championship this year.
>>Only thing is….Wade is winning the championship this year.<<
Even the most maniacal Flash nut-rider would need some serious drugs to believe that.
thank God!!!!!!!
Well, it’d have questionable if Steph would’ve made a difference in Miami. He hasn’t played regularly in over a year and who knows how his minutes would go given the rust? He’ll behave in Boston because of the shot at a ring and that he needs to repair his rep so he’d have a shot at a new deal. He’ll never get another $100 million deal.
he’d have more minutes
Starbury is smth like 2 for 78 from the floor rite now for them. give dude some time, he’ll be a contributor
The heat are overachieving now due to Wade’s monstrous play. With guards Chalmers and Quinn. Who are both scoring guards who can’t really score. The Heat need Ramon Sessions,J.TinsleyB.Jennings. You can’t win with a subpar/old pg. Blake,Duhon,Fisher,Bibby. Of the teams mentioned replace with the likes of talented lead guard and you’d see an immediate impact. It’s what seperates D.Will. and the Paul show from the rest. They’re point men who actually score very well (Rare commodity) Heaven sent. Even marbury he was never a pg growing up. He played it at GT but was more of a scorer. Young Kids feed the dogs and wolves with assists and ball movement and the reward is team chemistry=winning. What happend to PG’s- Floor Leaders