Steph Said No to Dwyane Wade

Both Dwyane Wade and Pat Riley aggressively pitched Stephon Marbury to join the Heat before he reached a buyout with the Knicks. Despite their efforts, Steph obviously decided that a better chance at a championship was too much to pass up.

“We’ve always had a relationship,” said Wade. “I wasn’t playing GM. We talked about a lot of different things. Of course, we all knew that Boston was a strong thing.”



“I just felt like that the direction I wanted to go in, winning a championship was important,” Marbury said. “I knew that there was an interest for a while [in Miami]. It wasn’t something that came about at the last minute when there was talks about me getting out of my deal. Before I was able to get out of my deal, they were interested. We spoke. I told him it was more about business than anything. That was really it. We spoke about the possibility of coming [to Miami].”

Source: Real GM