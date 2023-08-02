Every summer, dozens of NBA players hold basketball camps across the country that allow kids to hear from their favorite player, learn some new basketball skills, and maybe even go 1-on-1 in a drill with an NBA star.

However, this summer there is a new basketball camp being offered down at IMG Academy in Florida — where the WNBA Bubble was held and many stars have played high school ball over the years in football and basketball — that will be hosted by none other than Stephen A. Smith. The cost for this camp, which runs next week (Aug. 6-12), is $2,899.

You may be asking: Why would anyone send their child to a weeklong basketball camp run by Stephen A. Smith for nearly $3,000? I am also asking that same very question, so unfortunately I don’t have a good answer for you. Here is the description of the camp from IMG’s website.

IMG Academy is getting loud and providing a once-in-a-lifetime camp opportunity for young athletes with its Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp at IMG Academy taking place Aug. 6-12. As part of the camp package, Smith will participate in several engaging opportunities with camp participants, including sharing an inspiring message to the young athletes and hosting a Q&A-format discussion. All camp participants will receive exclusively branded Stephen A. Smith Basketball Camp at IMG Academy apparel to wear for the week of camp. Stephen A. Smith is a featured commentator and executive producer on ESPN’s First Take, analyst on NBA Countdown and host of K[no]w Mercy with Stephen A. Smith podcast.

None of this explains why you would send your child to this camp or what your kid will get out of this that is different from a regular basketball camp aside from a Q&A with Stephen A. and “engaging opportunities” with the ESPN star. I really, desperately hope Stephen A. gets out there and does drills or plays 1-on-1 with campers, because I cannot think of much that would bring me more joy in the August desert of sports content than video of a 14-year-old camper crossing Stephen A. into oblivion — or, alternatively, a video of Stephen A. mercilessly blocking the shots of children and then posting them up while talking trash.

That would be worth $2,899, but if he’s not out there on the courts, you can keep it.